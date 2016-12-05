Become Educated On Car Repair With These Tips

It may have occurred to you that you could do a better job of dealing with repairs to your car. Have you ever thought about handling parts and labor yourself? Possibly, you need some help determining which is the best place to do your auto repairs? Read on to learn more regarding these choices.

Familiarize yourself with the dashboard of your car. Your dashboard should display five different kinds of warning, including the check engine light, oil pressure warning, an alternator warning, a temperature warning and a brake warning. Learn to recognize these different lights so you can easily identify what needs your attention.

Check the fluids in your car regularly. Check the oil level with the dipstick you can find under your hood. The dipstick should have a mark on it to indicate the ideal oil level. Add a quart of oil if you need to and check the level again after letting your car run for a few minutes.

Contact your local Better Business Bureau if you need more information on a mechanic or a garage. If some complaints have been filed against them, your Better Business Bureau will tell you. Ask your friends and family about the different mechanics they have dealt with in the past to get some recommendations.

Find a reputable auto repair shop in your area and take your car there every time it needs service. You should attempt to have the same mechanic work on your car when you take it there. This helps the mechanic to become familiar with your vehicle so he will notice problems sooner than someone else.

Be responsible when performing DIY auto repairs. Just about every item you might replace or repair on a vehicle is environmentally unfriendly. Take care to dispose of liquids such as motor oil and coolant properly. Take used parts to your local junk yard or recycling center. Don't toss plastic bottles about the landscape. If you are unsure of where you can dispose of these items, check with your local waste disposal agency or an automotive supply store.

There are no standard warranties on repairs. Make sure you are aware of what your warranty covers and that you have it in writing. Warranties may have limitations such as deductibles, mileage, time, businesses authorized to do the warranty work or special steps needed to get reimbursement. Know your warranty rights.

Take action if you believe a garage or dealership ripped you off. Notify one of the manager and give them a chance to issue a refund. If you are still not satisfied, contact your local Better Business Bureau to file a complaint. Your city or state consumer affair office is also a good resource.

If you feel pressured by the garage or dealership you visit to get your car maintained or repaired, do not hesitate to leave. Reliable mechanics will not put any pressure on their customers and will focus on providing quality service. Follow your gut feeling and stay away from the mechanics who do not seem trustworthy.

Listen for any strange noises that your car may be making. These may be popping sounds, knocks, squeals, or something else. They are definitely symptoms of some sort of issue that needs auto repair. Keep a log of when you hear them, and note the type of driving you were doing when they occurred. It will help the auto shop diagnose the issue properly.

Bleed your brakes before you take your car on a test drive. Afterwards, pump your brake fluid. Test it for leaks to ensure that no fluid can run out. Then test drive the car on a road that has minimal traffic. Go slowly at first until you're certain your repair has been made properly.

It's always better to make an appointment with an auto repair establishment than to simply drop in. They may need to order parts or prepare equipment in order to deal with your car. If you are unable to set up an appointment, try not to drop in at the opening and closing of the shop. These are the busiest times of day as people who have appointments are dropping off or picking up their cars.

Find out about labor rates before you let a mechanic work on your car. You should have your mechanic diagnose the issues and assess how much work will be needed. Make sure you understand how the mechanic will bill you and have a manager give you an estimate of how much labor time is needed instead of trusting a technician who is not responsible for giving quotes.

Be sure to keep the area where you are working on your car free of hazards. Keep your tools and spare parts picked up so that you and others will not trip over them. Be sure to work in an area with good ventilation so that you won't be overcome by potentially toxic fumes. Have a bag of cat litter on hand to clean up spills quickly to avoid slipping.

Every car owner needs to understand the fundamentals of solid auto repair. Being able to hire a good mechanic, or even perform repair work yourself is essential. With any luck, the article you have just read has provided you with sufficient working knowledge of auto repair principles and practices to prepare you for any circumstances you may encounter.