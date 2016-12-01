Auto Repair Work Made Easy With These Tips

If you own a car, you probably have had to get it repaired at one point or another. This is just something that every car owner has to deal with. Finding a reputable auto repair service can be extremely frustrating. Luckily, the following article will show you how to choose a reliable company that you can count on.

If any parts of your car need to be replaced, make sure you ask for the (OEM) Original Equipment Manufacturer parts instead of generic parts. Keeping the exact specifications required by the manufacturer is essential in having optimum performance. Although generic parts are cheaper, spending a little more on OEM parts will make a big impact on your car's longevity.

If you have doubts about the work of a mechanic or their diagnosis, ask if you can see the old damaged parts. A good mechanic will show you the part and point out the issues. If a mechanic cannot show you the old damaged parts, you need to check your car to make sure the mechanic actually put some new parts in.

Always ask lots of questions when you take your car to get repaired. Don't let the mechanic intimidate you. Ask why something needs to be fixed or how it will be done. If the mechanic tries to brush you off, doesn't look at you, or refuses to answer your questions, consider taking your car to someone else.

Basic maintenance like oil changes are actually very easy to do yourself. You only need at ramp, a pan, and a few basic tools. Just be sure to check with your city or county government beforehand to find out where to take your waste oil. It is extremely damaging to the environment, and you could face steep fines for dumping it out.

Ask a technician if they are A.S.E. certified before you agree to have them work on your vehicle. If they have this certification, it means they have passed a written test and have worked in the industry for at least 2 years. You will know that you are getting someone skilled by choosing someone with this.

Know the basics. If you have to take your car into the shop, be prepared to let them know what the make and model of your car is. Also, the actual trim level is important as it will give the technician more information about the engine, transmission and anything else that may be important.

When it is time to bring your car in for work, think carefully about whether you want to go to the dealer or a local repairman. The dealer often knows the most about your particular type of vehicle, but they generally cost the most as a result. Weigh your options and go with what is right for you.

Keep a log that includes information on any maintenance that you have ever done on your car. To make things easy, put this log in your glove compartment box. If there is an issue with your car, this information can help the technician figure out what is going on much more quickly.

Even if you aren't particularly handy, there are a few DIY repairs that almost anyone can do. For example, changing the windshield wiper blades is really just a matter of snapping off one set and snapping on another. Look in your user's manual or use a measuring tape to determine what size you need. Don't be dismayed if the store where you purchase your windshield wiper blades only has one in the right size. You can use one that is an inch shorter on the passenger side of your windshield without causing any problems.

When you take your car to an auto repair shop, try to have a good description of the problem. Just telling the mechanic the car is screwed up won't help him or her to solve the problem. Provide details. You should know how long the problem has existed and when it occurs. Note whether or not dashboard warning lights are illuminated. Describe any sounds, smells or vibrations that accompany the problem.

Look for a good auto repair shop before you actually need auto repairs. This is all about being proactive. When you need them, it's a major annoyance to have to spend a ton of time searching. It leads to you making poor choices due to the bad situation you're already in. By choosing a repair shop prior, you can seriously consider your options.

There are some shady mechanics out there, and they will resort to extreme lows to get your money. If a mechanic tells you that your axle boot is torn, ask to see it. A legitimate tear will be jagged and greasy. If it is a straight cut, let them know that you know they did the damage and you will contact a lawyer if they don't fix it for free.

Be sure to get a written estimate from your auto mechanic before he does nay work on your car. Even if he tells you a price verbally, you should try getting it down on paper. Many states do not allow anyone to charge too much more than the estimate given at the beginning.

Consistency is key in the auto repair world. Try not to jump around to different mechanics every time something is wrong. You might not get good results if you let many different mechanics maintain your vehicle. Also, you will see that different shops will charge different rates.

Ask your mechanic if he is willing to use re-manufactured or salvaged parts. Using these parts can save you hundreds of dollars and is good for the environment as well. If he is unwilling to use them you may want to find someone else to work on your vehicle, as there really is no reason not to.

Be consistent with which shop you go to. You are much less likely to get scammed if you know the mechanic you are working with and have a history with him or her. Get small work done there, and then if you ever need to have expensive repairs, you will feel better about it.

Always try to hear the different sounds what you're driving is making. These sounds can tell you a lot about the problems that your car is having. Being able to describe the sounds and problem to your mechanic can save you much on labor costs.

Keep in mind the tips that you have read here as you work towards a solution for your next car repair. You never know when one is going to come up, and that is why you need to be prepared. Do not let one sneak up on you without you knowing what to do.